Ligue 1 outfit Nice are keen on snapping up Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Hugo Lloris in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 34-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, having arrived at club in summer of 2012 from French giants Lyon.

Spurs could be ready to move Lloris on in the summer and it appears he has an opportunity to return to his home country.

Ligue 1 outfit Nice are keen on roping in the Tottenham custodian in the summer.

Lloris started his club career at Nice, rising through their youth ranks and they want him back at the Allianz Riviera.

Nice see the World Cup winner as a marquee signing and are prepared to swoop for him when the transfer window swings open next time.

Spurs are already on the hunt to find long-term successor to Lloris and have zeroed in on Lille shot-stopper Mike Maignan.

Lloris will not be short of suitors if he is allowed to leave Tottenham in the summer.