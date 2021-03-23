Tottenham Hotspur hitman Carlos Vinicius has revealed how he was on the verge of quitting football before a scout offered him the chance to move to Portugal.

On loan from Portuguese giants Benfica, the 25-year-old has scored ten goals and provided three assists from 22 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham so far.

Vinicius will be hopeful that his performances will prompt Spurs to trigger the option to make his loan move permanent, but life was not always so hopeful for the striker.

Looking back at his time in Brazil, the Benfica loan star has admitted that he was on the verge of quitting football after struggling to get playing time at both Caldense and Gremio Anapolis and earn enough for his family.

Vinicius revealed that it was a scout who prevented him from putting an end to his football career as he was offered the chance to join Real SC in Portugal’s second tier, which he likened to offering water to a person dying of thirst.

“When my contract with Palmeiras ended, my life became a desert“, Vinicius told Brazilian outletGlobo Esporte.

“I went to Caldense and hardly played, I went to Gremio Anapolis and the same thing happened.

“It was a very difficult phase in my life, in the life of my wife, my children.

“I no longer saw a solution in football to be able to put bread on my family’s table.

“Then, one day, at the Gremio Anapolis accommodation, I started to cry, and I realised that I really needed to stop, that was not doing me any good.

“It was alright for me to leave football.

“And then this scout came and asked me if I wanted an opportunity to play in the second league of the Portuguese championship.

“I accepted quickly! It is the same thing as offering water to a person who is dying of thirst.“

Tottenham can make Vinicius’ loan move from Benfica permanent for a fee in the region of £36m and it remains to be seen if they will trigger the option.