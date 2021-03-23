Former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that Manchester United must guard against looking at the top four as an achievement.

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday when they lost 3-1 to Leicester City in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed before the game that trophies cannot be the only barometer of progress at Old Trafford and following the game, he came in for severe criticism for playing a rotated line-up.

Fjortoft stressed the importance of building a winning culture at Manchester United and conceded that little setbacks can easily ruin the atmosphere within the club.

He feels Manchester United must make sure that they do not look at finishing in the top four as an achievement as it can bring about complacency.

The Norwegian stressed that Solskjaer remains committed to winning trophies at Old Trafford, but believes his public statements are not helping his cause.

Fjortoft said on ESPN FC: “It takes so much time and determination to build up a culture, but it doesn’t take that long to ruin that kind of culture.

“Manchester United should be aware of that because you can get into the habit of being happy to be top four and this is an improvement.

“But believe me I had an interview with him on Friday and I spoke to him after that, he is desperate to win trophies, titles, let’s not misunderstand that.

“However, those kinds of statements, not only from Ole Gunnar himself, but from people around him that seems to be more happy that they are trending on TikTok than winning football games.”

Manchester United are still in with a chance of finishing the season with silverware as they have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.