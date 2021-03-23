Pat Nevin has stressed that there was some justification for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer playing a rotated team against Leicester City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Solskjaer has come in for severe criticism after Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage following a limp performance in the 3-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

The Manchester United manager is being lambasted for playing a weakened line-up in the FA Cup and squandering a chance of winning a domestic trophy this season.

However, Nevin stressed that given the intensity of the ongoing season and the fact that every team are playing two games every week, the fear of players burning out is justified.

He pointed out that Manchester United players have shown signs of fatigue in recent weeks and Solskjaer has more information on the fitness of his players than anyone who is watching from the outside.

Nevin said on Off the Ball: “We are always thinking in a game to game basis and they are thinking in blocks of games.

“Almost all the teams are playing a game in every three-and-a-half days at the moment and a lot of them are high-intensity games and a lot of them are a bit tighter together than they were used to.

“I was at Manchester United when they played against Crystal Palace and it was the worst game I have seen this season and the players were completely out of it.

“I would have rested three or four of them including [Marcus] Rashford and Bruno Fernandes after that game because they were wiped out.

“He is seeing it in training, he is getting medical reports as well.

“On the face of it, looked like an error but he has a bit more information than most of us would have.

“They had to go for the Milan game and something was going to fall.”

It remains to be seen what kind of team Solskjaer fields when Manchester United return to action after the international break, with a home game against Brighton on 4th April.