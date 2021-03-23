Stephen Elliott has revealed he is sensing a strong rapport in the Sunderland dressing room at the moment which has facilitated their upturn in form in recent games and in turn given a boost to their promotion bid.

Sunderland are currently third in League One, five points behind leaders Hull City, with two games in hand and are gaining form in the business end of the current campaign.

The Black Cats are undefeated in their last nine league outings, dropping points on only two occasions and appear to be settling into their groove under Lee Johnson.

Former Sunderland star Elliott has revealed he is sensing a strong rapport from the dressing room at the Stadium of Light with the whole team, including squad players and staff revelling in harmony.

Elliott explained how strong unity in the dressing room is key to winning any league, which Johnson has managed to cultivate in his team at present.

“To achieve promotion or win titles in any league, there has to be a strong unity in the dressing room”, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“And I don’t mean with just the players who find themselves playing.

“I sense that all the staff and the players are really pulling together and the recent performances are clearly highlighting the benefits of having this rapport.

“Even before the game at Wembley, when Dion Sanderson and Aiden O’Brien were having a bit of fun in the stands, it spoke volumes to me about the mood within camp.”

Sunderland have already lifted the EFL Trophy this season and the Black Cats faithful will be hoping their team will add the League One title to their trophy cabinet.