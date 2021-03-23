Southampton are keeping tabs on Bristol City trio Daniel Bentley, Antoine Semenyo and Tyreeq Bakinson ahead of the summer, according to Bristol Live.

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and clubs have begun doing their homework to bolster their squads ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Southampton are one of the clubs that are looking to strengthen their ranks in the summer, having hit a poor run of form to sit in a lowly 14th spot.

The goalkeeping department is said to be one area the Saints will look to improve in the summer and they have identified Bristol City star Bentley as a possible option.

Southampton have been in regular attendance at the Robins’ matches recently and Bentley is one of three players the Premier League club are keeping tabs on.

Apart from the goalkeeper, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are also monitoring 21-year-old striker Semenyo and 22-year-old midfielder Bakinson.

Southampton are not the only side to watch the Bristol City trio, with the players also said to be on the radar of several top teams.

Wolves, Bournemouth and Norwich City have watched Semenyo and Bakinson, along with Han-Noah Massengo, at Ashton Gate recently.