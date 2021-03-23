Rennes winger Jeremy Doku has insisted that he does not regret rejecting Liverpool when he was 15 and believes they will come back for him in the future if he continues to play well.

The teenage winger left Anderlecht to join Rennes last summer amidst interest from several other big clubs in Europe.

The spotlight has been on Doku from a very young age and he was extensively courted by Liverpool when he was only 15 years old.

The Belgian revealed that he personally spoke with Jurgen Klopp, Georginio Wijnaldum and then Liverpool Under-18s coach Steven Gerrard during his trip to Merseyside.

He also claimed that he connected at a human level with Liverpool winger Sadio Mane as well before deciding to stay put at Anderlecht.

Doku told French daily Ouest France: “I was able to talk to Jurgen Klopp, Mane, Wijnaldum and Gerrard too.

“I spoke a lot with Mane, but we didn’t really talk about football. We spoke about everything.

“He told me, ‘you have to be nice to your mother’, it was a conversation and a human relationship above all.”

The highly rated talent stressed that he does not regret not moving to Liverpool then as he feels if the Reds were interested in him when he was only 15, they will return for him again if he continues to impress.

“If I regret? I have said no all the time.

“If Liverpool came for me at 15, if they like me, they will come back later that is for sure.

“It is up to me to be good.”

Doku will now be looking to make his mark in France with Rennes and kick on at international level with Belgium.