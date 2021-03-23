Gareth Bale has revealed that he plans to return to Real Madrid in the summer after his loan stint with Tottenham Hotspur ends.

The 31-year-old winger returned to Tottenham last year on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid after struggling to get regular minutes under Zinedine Zidane.

The Welshman took time to convince Jose Mourinho to play him regularly but he has hit form in recent weeks and is expected to play a major part towards the end of the season.

There is speculation over whether Tottenham want to sign Bale on a permanent deal in the summer, or extend his loan, but he has made clear that the plan remains for him to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

He stressed that he joined Spurs in order to get regular minutes ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

Bale was quoted as saying by the Press Association: “The main reason I came to Spurs was to play football.

“Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit.

“The original plan was to do a season at Spurs.

“My plan is to go back.”

He has a year left on his contract with Real Madrid but the Spanish giants are believed to be keen on selling him in the summer to remove his substantial wages from their wage bill.