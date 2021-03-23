John Aldridge is keen to see Xabi Alonso do well if he becomes the coach of Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach, but feels it is too soon to think about the former midfielder returning to Anfield.

The former Liverpool midfielder is currently coaching Spanish outfit Real Sociedad’s B side, but is expected to soon step up to a senior job.

Alonso is a contender to become the new Gladbach coach, succeeding outgoing Die Fohlen coach Marco Rose, who will become Borussia Dortmund boss following the current campaign.

Liverpool legend Aldridge is certain the Reds faithful will back the Spaniard all the way when and if he takes the next big step in his managerial career.

Aldridge sent his best regards to Alonso, but thinks it is too soon to think about him potentially becoming the Liverpool manager in the future.

“Xabi’s a smashing lad”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“I’ll be wishing him all the best at Borussia Monchengladbach if he takes over.

“He’s very passionate and learnt under some great managers.

“He’s played for some great teams in Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Real Sociedad. It doesn’t get much better.

“He’s had great experience. Borussia Monchengladbach is a club close to Liverpool supporters’ hearts so they’ll be right behind him.

“It’s far too early to say if he could come back to Liverpool one day but let’s see where it takes him.”

Alonso’s playing days saw him win both domestic and European trophies, including the Champions League, La Liga, the Bundesliga and the FA Cup.

And only time will tell whether he will have similar levels of success in management.