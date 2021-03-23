Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan as the long term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Lloris, 34, has been at Tottenham since 2012 and will be entering the final year of his contract with the club in the summer.

Tottenham have been looking for a goalkeeper who could go on to replace the Frenchman at the club as his long term successor.

And it has been claimed that they have identified another France international to take up the mantle from Lloris at Tottenham.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Maignan has been identified as the man who Tottenham believe could be the long term replacement for their club captain in goal.

He has a little more than a year left on his contract and the goalkeeper wants to move on from Lille to play at a higher level.

A move to the Premier League interests him and Lille are also prepared to sell him in the summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Tottenham assistant manager Joao Sacramento is a big fan of Maignan from their time together at Lille and has recommended him to Jose Mourinho.

Spurs are prepared to let Lloris leave at the end of the season and there are Premier League clubs who are interested in him.

Lille are ready to sell Maignan for a fee of €25m, but Tottenham are expected to try and bring down the price through negotiations in the coming months.