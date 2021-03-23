Carlos Vinicius has admitted he is already thinking about Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting with Newcastle United after the international break as he bids to build on his first Premier League goal.

The 25-year-old got on the scoresheet as Spurs beat Aston Villa 2-0 at the weekend to keep their hopes of breaking into the top four alive.

While the international break has now arrived, Vinicius is keeping focused on Spurs and what is next on the agenda, which is a meeting with Newcastle on 3rd April.

He is keen to help Spurs grab another three points when they visit St James’ Park and admits he would be thrilled if he could be involved in a goal.

“The next game, already the next game. After the national teams’ break, to think about the next game. To work for the three points”, Vinícius told his club’s official site, when asked about his hopes for the rest of the season.

“Of course, if I contribute directly for a goal, I will be happier, but the important [thing] is the group and the three points because we have a very difficult journey ahead.”

Vinicius played alongside Harry Kane against Aston Villa and insists that working with the England man was easy.

“Playing alongside the greatest players is easy.

“Of course, it is still missing some rapport, but, day by day, during training sessions and matches, we will fit in better.”

Tottenham have won on each of their last three visits to St James’ Park and Jose Mourinho will want nothing less than three points picking up after the international break.