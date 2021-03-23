Liverpool legend John Aldridge feels that being snubbed by England boss Gareth Southgate could drive Trent Alexander-Arnold on and be the push he needs.

The 22-year-old was not called up to the England national squad by manager Southgate for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Alexander-Arnold’s struggles to reach the heights of previous seasons at Liverpool in the current campaign have reflected in Southgate opting to drop him from the national squad this time around.

Liverpool legend Aldridge has told Alexander-Arnold to not let the Three Lions snub have an effect on him and stressed the need for him to use it as motivation to push harder.

Aldridge thinks that the England snub could well push Alexander-Arnold to improve his performances for Liverpool.

“England might be dear to his heart so he now needs to prove Gareth Southgate wrong to make sure he is in the next squad and that no-one takes his place”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He can’t let it have a derogatory effect on him.

“It’s got to make him want it more.

“If someone says he’s not good enough to join the squad, he’s got to go out and prove them wrong.

“He can’t worry about it, he’s got to go the other way and show guts and determination.

“I think it will benefit him because maybe he needed a push like that.

“And at least it means he won’t get injured on international duty.

“Certain players need a rest more than others and maybe Trent is one of them.”

Alexander-Arnold will be looking to use the ongoing intranational break to refocus and return to the field stronger in two weeks’ time in Reds colours.