Burnley manager Sean Dyche and former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will have their names in the mix for the Newcastle United managerial job should Steve Bruce leave the club, according to Eurosport.

The Magpies sit 17th in the Premier League table and face the risk of dropping into the Championship if they do not turn things around in their final nine games of the season.

Newcastle are currently on a six-game winless run in the league and many fans have urged owner Mike Ashley to sack manager Bruce before it is too late.

However, Ashley maintains his trust in the 60-year-old and is said to be confident that he is the right man to get the Tyneside-based club back to the Premier League should they suffer relegation.

While it remains to be seen if Ashley can maintain his stance under increased pressure, Burnley manager Dyche and former Sheffield United boss Wilder are potential options.

It is said that the English tacticians will have their names in the mix for the Newcastle managerial job should Bruce leave St. James’ Park.

Wilder is without a club after he ended his five-year association with Sheffield United this month, while Dyche has often been linked with a move away from Burnley.

Bruce though is fighting on as Newcastle boss and is so far being backed by the club as he seeks to turn the situation around.