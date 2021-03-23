Michael Ball has stressed the need for Everton to rope in players with quality in the summer if they qualify for Europe this term and can see the presence James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti attracting top level talents to Goodison Park.

Everton are currently just two points behind a European spot in the Premier League, with a game in hand and are eyeing getting over the line with ten games left in the season.

The Toffees have had underwhelming campaigns in Europe in the past, which Ball attributes to the lack of quality in depth in those squads.

And Ball has stressed the need for Everton to rope in more top-notch talents in the summer if they make it to Europe this season.

Ball expressed his belief that the presence of a world class player in James and a top tier manager in Ancelotti could attract top level players to Goodison Park when the transfer window swings open next time.

“We are going to need numbers in the summer, but we also need quality”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“We’ve done it in the past where we’ve qualified for Europe and then embarrassed ourselves because of a lack of quality in the squad.

“We have to learn from past experiences if we qualify.

“If we do, I think it will attract proper players, who want to get us into the Champions League.

“It’s a step-by-step process.

“We’re lucky to have James at Everton because of his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, and you would hope that would leave others on the outside looking in thinking, ‘I want to learn from Ancelotti, I want him to improve me as a player’.

“We can offer a club where they will be a key player and play alongside James Rodriguez.

“We’re looking for the next icon to have their name chanted from the terraces.”

Everton will return to league action on 5th April following the international break and will be keen on getting back to winning ways against Crystal Palace, having tasted defeat in their last three outings across all competitions.