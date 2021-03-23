Pat Nevin has insisted Hakim Ziyech’s qualities as a playmaker separate him from his team-mates and he believes that the Moroccan will prove to be crucial to Chelsea’s quest for silverware moving forward.

Since joining Chelsea from Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window, Ziyech has racked up four goals and four assists in 26 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season.

The 28-year-old scored Chelsea’s opener in their 2-0 victory over Athletic Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Ziyech netted his second goal of the week after coming on as a substitute for the Blues in their FA Cup quarter-final triumph over Sheffield United on Sunday.

Nevin stated that the Moroccan will be vital for Chelsea’s aspirations going forward and believes that Ziyech’s creative ability is unlike that of any other player at Stamford Bridge.

“I think Hakim will be vital to us, as he has a different creative skill set than anyone else at the club”, Nevin wrote in his column on Chelsea’s official site.

“In the short and longer term we will need his type of imagination if we are going to win trophies, so his recent two goals in two games couldn’t have come at a better time.”

With Chelsea chasing Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as aiming to finish in the top four in the Premier League, Ziyech will look to play a major role for Thomas Tuchel’s Blues after the international break.