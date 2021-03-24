Former Celtic star Darren Jackson is amazed the Bhoys are about to let Scott Brown leave for Aberdeen, with the midfielder linked with moving to Pittodrie as a player-coach.

Brown is out of contract at Celtic in the summer and it had been thought he would agree to extend his stay at the club into next term.

The midfielder has reportedly verbally agreed to join Aberdeen in a player-coach role and is set to be part of his former Hibernian team-mate Stephen Glass’ coaching staff at Pittodrie.

Jackson believes it is an attractive move for Aberdeen to get Brown, but conceded that he is a bit shocked that Celtic are prepared to sit back and watch their club captain leave.

He insisted that Aberdeen would be getting a winner in midfield and stressed that the demands Brown would make of the players they would have never felt that in their careers.

Jackson said on PLZ Soccer: “That’s an attraction for Aberdeen if they are going to get Scott Brown.

“It amazes me that Celtic are going to let him go, absolutely amazes me.

“But if they are going to get him that’s a huge attraction for a player who is a born winner.

“He will go up there and he will demand out of the Aberdeen players that they never had before because at Celtic he’s had 14 years of having to win every single game.

“That’s what Scott Brown will be bringing.”

Brown has won ten league titles and has made more than 600 appearances more Celtic since joining the club in 2007.