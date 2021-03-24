Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy has revealed that Owls boss Darren Moore wants him to control games for his team from the holding midfield role.

Pelupessy has started Sheffield Wednesday’s last three Championship games on the trot in the holding midfield role under new boss Moore, clocking up the full minutes in each of those games.

The 27-year-old had a solid outing against an in-form Barnsley at the weekend as he helped the Owls get a win at Oakwell and three crucial points.

Pelupessy has revealed that his new manager has asked him to sit in front of the defence in the number six position and control the game for Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder added that he feels good in playing in holding midfield as the position suits his strengths on the pitch.

Asked what Moore wants from him on the pitch, Pelupessy told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site: “At the moment he wants me to play in the number six position in front of the defence.

“As everyone saw in the last game against Barnsley to control the game, really like a holding player.

“And off course I can get the ball and play the ball to my team-mates but it is important for me to be in front if the defence and keep control [of the game].

“That is one of my strengths and I feel good in that role.”

Sheffield Wednesday will return to league action on 2nd April against promotion hopefuls Watford at Vicarage Road.