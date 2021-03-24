Eric Garcia has snubbed approaches from Arsenal and Chelsea in order to make a summer move to Barcelona from Manchester City.

Garcia is out of contract with Manchester City in the summer and has been clear about not signing on fresh terms with the club.

Barcelona wanted him last year, but were not prepared to offer the €20m Manchester City wanted and another attempt was made in the winter window as well.

Garcia has been unequivocal about his desire to return to Barcelona despite interest from other clubs.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Arsenal and Chelsea made a move to convince the defender to move to London at the end of the season.

But the centre-back was clear about his intention to move to Barcelona and rejected those overtures from the two London giants.

And it seems his move to Barcelona is now a matter of time as a contract has been agreed between the club and the player.

He will sign a five-year deal with Barcelona and the agreement will be formalised next month.

And it seems Garcia will get his wish fulfilled as he prepares for a return to Barcelona in the summer.