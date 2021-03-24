Former Scotland striker Alan Mclnally has revealed he would take Rangers boss Steven Gerrard over RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann to take over the reins at a top club like Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been on the receiving end of criticism with his club’s inconsistent displays on the pitch that saw them crash out of the Europa League, the FA Cup and drop out of the Premier League top four.

Who could replace Mourinho if he leaves Tottenham soon has been a source of debate, with a number of options being floated, including Nagelsmann and Gerrard.

Former Scotland star Mclnally has insisted he would take Rangers boss Gerrard over the German tactician, with the 40-year-old showing his fearless and decisive nature at Ibrox since he has been in charge there.

Mclnally explained that he does not see another candidate, Brendan Rodgers, leaving Leicester City and stressed his vote is for Gerrard over Nagelsmann for the Spurs job.

Asked among Gerrard, Rodgers and Nagelsmann, who he would choose for the Spurs Job, Mclnally told Footy Accumulators: “Steven Gerrard.

“Aright everybody I think a lot of Steven anyways. I have met him loads of time.

“The fact he has done then job at Rangers against my old team Celtic has got nothing to do with it because it is a job I think when he took it up, I was thinking oh gee with Celtic flying up there and the dominance has been so heavy and he has absolutely faced that front and forward and basically turned it on its head.

“So, listen he is not scared of a challenge, he never was as a player and it looks as though he will not be as a manager.

“And he has obviously had to make some big decisions in terms of players being stupid, or players being out of line and players not doing what he wants them to do and he has had to pull them and say ‘here sit in the stand, you are not playing’.

“He will bring someone else in that will do the job he wants them to do.

“So, of those three managers and incidentally I do not think Rodgers is leaving Leicester, I think he is staying there well to be fair and so then I will then roll it down between Nagelsmann and Gerrard.

“I would take Gerrard in a heartbeat.”

Mourinho’s side registered a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday in the top flight which saw them climb up to sixth in the standings and they will be determined to claw their way back into a Champions League spot in their remaining nine games.