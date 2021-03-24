Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has conceded that he found it difficult to take the decision to leave Bayern Munich last summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder moved to Liverpool after deciding to leave Bayern Munich in search of a fresh challenge and has struggled to make an impact in a difficult first season at Anfield.

The Spaniard’s arrival has coincided with empty stadiums and Liverpool’s form falling off a cliff as they struggle to even break into the top four in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

Thiago admits that he had an option to return to Spain, but stressed that he wanted to play in the Premier League after he left Bayern Munich.

He explained that following talks with Jurgen Klopp it was clear to him that Liverpool were the club he wanted to join, however the midfielder conceded that the actual decision to leave Bayern Munich was a tough one to take.

Thiago told Spanish sports daily AS: “I had an option to return [to Spain], but it was clear to me.

“Leaving Bayern, I wanted to live the experience of the Premier League, a very competitive championship.

“When I got the call from the coach and the club, it was an easy decision to choose the destination but it was difficult to choose if I really wanted to leave Bayern.

“In the end, it happened and I am very happy.”

Injuries have restricted Thiago to making just 15 appearances in the Premier League this season.