West Ham United legend Ludek Miklosko has heaped praise on David Moyes for turning the Hammers from relegation battle survivors to top four contenders in just one season.

Moyes helped the Irons retain their Premier League status last season after replacing Manuel Pellegrini, who had left the club just one point above the relegation zone, in December 2019.

The Scottish tactician has gone on to make West Ham genuine contenders for a top four finish this term, with the side sitting just two points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Impressed with the transformation, Hammers legend Miklosko has heaped praise on Moyes for turning the club from relegation battle survivors to top four contenders and described the change as a crazy turnaround.

The Czech, who is delighted to see countrymen Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal excelling for his former side, expressed his discontent at how West Ham played in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United before insisting that they can beat any team if they play attacking football.

“It’s brilliant seeing West Ham, especially Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal“, Miklosko told The Athletic.

“From narrowly avoiding relegation to potentially finishing in the top-four is a crazy turnaround.

“I didn’t like the recent performance against Manchester United when they were a bit defensive.

“If West Ham play attacking football they can beat anyone on their day.

“But credit to David Moyes for the good job he’s doing.

“I can tell there’s a great team spirit at West Ham right now.“

Having witnessed West Ham’s rise this season, Miklosko will be hopeful that his former employers can finish in the top four and play in the Champions League next term.