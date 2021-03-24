Inter are determined to win the race for Liverpool and Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul, despite significant financial obstacles being put in their way.

The Udinese captain is expected to be in demand when the summer transfer window opens and is continuing to be associated with Leeds and Liverpool, who have been linked with him over the course of the last 12 months.

Both clubs could try again for De Paul, but they will face fierce competition from Inter, who look set to win the Italian title this season.

And Inter are determined to land De Paul, according to Italian radio station Radio Crc, with coach Antonio Conte a big fan.

Inter have had their eyes on the midfielder since last summer and it is claimed they are closely looking at a plan to win the race for De Paul.

But Udinese’s financial demands are a stumbling block for the Nerazzurri with the club not moving away from their asking price of €35m for him.

De Paul meanwhile is claimed to be keen to play Champions League football, something Inter look set to be able to offer.