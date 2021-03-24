Tottenham Hotspur talent Oliver Skipp is relishing his involvement in the European Under-21 Championship and believes it is a step up from youth football.

The 20-year-old joined Norwich City on loan in the summer of 2020 after securing a three-year contract at his parent club Tottenham.

And since moving to Norwich, Skipp has featured prolifically for the Canaries in the Championship, racking up 38 appearances.

He has international duty to focus on at present though as he is part of the England squad at the European Under-21 Championship.

Skipp revealed his delight at being a included in the England Under-21 squad as he described the European Championship as more than just youth football, with the unique opportunity that it offers to younger players.

The Norwich loan star stated that the European Championship presents a big opportunity for young prospects to perform for their countries and showcase their talents.

“I think it’s more than youth football”, Skipp told the Evening Standard.

“You see the games are on Sky, the history of the tournament, and you look at the players that have played in the tournament.

So, I think as a group we understand how, big of a tournament it is.

“For us as under-21s ones, it is the best platform for us to go and show what we can do.”

Skipp will look to make an impact in the tournament, with England playing Switzerland in their first match in the group stage on Thursday.