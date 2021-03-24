Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has insisted that he is the player he is today because of Jose Mourinho and stressed that once he survived under the Portuguese he knew he could play under any manager.

Mikel joined Chelsea in 2006 when Mourinho was the manager at Stamford Bridge and he went on to have a good career at the club before leaving in 2017.

He was a number 10 during his early years, but Mourinho turned him into a defensive midfielder during his time at Chelsea.

Some believe that the current Tottenham boss sucked the creativity out of the midfielder but Mikel insisted that he does not think that way and he continued to play in a creative role for Nigeria.

He stressed that he will always look up to Mourinho and be thankful to him as he is the player he is today because of him.

The Stoke City star also feels that once he survived and thrived under Mourinho, he knew he could work under any manager in the world.

Asked if he agrees with some who feel Mourinho did not make the best of his football skills, Mikel told The Athletic: “I don’t agree with them.

“They were probably upset because they saw me as a creator of the Nigeria team.

“Obviously Mourinho was the one who changed things but I wouldn’t say he ruined my career or whatever!

“I still played as a No 10 for the national side.

“Mourinho is a manager I will always look up to.

“Of all the managers I had, he was the toughest.

“I knew that if I could survive him I could survive pretty much anyone!

“He made me who I am today. I will always be thankful to him.”

Mikel has had spells playing in China and Turkey since he left Chelsea and is now looking to help Stoke to promotion.