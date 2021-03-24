Tom Davies has lauded Everton team-mate Ben Godfrey for his ability to make any position he plays in his own and stressed to have the defender playing at his best in the Toffees backline has been great for the team.

Godfrey, a natural centre-back, has also been deployed in both right-back and left-back roles by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Norwich City star has risen to become an integral part of Ancelotti’s side this season and his Toffees team-mate Davies is delighted at being able to share the pitch with him.

Davies lauded Godfrey for the positional fluidity he brings to the table and stressed the defender has an ability to take the challenge of playing out of his natural position in his stride and grow into it.

The midfielder explained that Godfrey’s physicality, defensive knowledge and positioning sense have all aided him in adapting to any position at the back.

“Ben took off as soon as he got here [Everton]”, Davies was quoted as saying by Everton’s official site.

“The physical side of his game and defensive knowledge and positioning and playing out from the back [are all attributes].

“To have him here is great, I know his strengths and that I can rely on him and how good he is – he has been fantastic.

“I am made up how well he’s done.

“He has been asked to play out of position at right-back and left-back and played in a back three.

“But Ben takes everything in his stride and is a confident lad and really good at what he does.

“Each position he’s played, he’s been fantastic and it‘s like he’s been there his whole career.

“I hope he can continue and show everyone how good he is in this tournament [European Under-21 Championship].”

Godfrey and Davies are part of the England Under-21s squad competing in the European Under-21 Championship.