Xherdan Shaqiri has insisted that Liverpool team-mate Kostas Tsimikas possesses immense potential and the Swiss winger believes that the left-back will be an important player for the Reds in the future.

Tsimikas joined Liverpool from Olympaicos in the summer of 2020 as an addition to Jurgen Klopp’s options at left-back.

Since joining the Reds, Tsimikas has been limited to only six appearances in all competitions, despite the club’s injury woes, with his one Premier League appearance arriving with five minutes remaining in Liverpool’s 4-1 home defeat to Manchester City last month.

Though the Greek left-back has found minutes on the pitch to be at a minimum at Anfield, Reds winger Shaqiri believes that Tsimikas possesses the potential to grow into an important player for Liverpool in the future.

“Obviously he didn’t have a lot of games this season but we see his qualities every day in training and how hard he works every day in the gym, after training too. I think this is going to pay off soon”, Shaqiri told Liverpool’s official site.

“I hope he gets his rhythm as soon as possible and he can get some minutes because he’s a very good player and he can be much, much better if he can improve himself also.

“That’s why he came here.

“I’m looking forward that he’s going to be a very, very important player for the club.”

After being named Greek player of the Year in February, Tsimikas will look to captialise on the opportunities that he receives at Liverpool as the Reds have their sights set on a top four finish in the Premier League as well as Champions League glory this season.