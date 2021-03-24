Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris would be joining Manchester United at the right time if chooses to sign for the Red Devils, feels former Ligue 1 star Ludovic Obraniak.

The France international, who joined Tottenham from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in 2012, has been touted as a potential replacement for David de Gea at Manchester United ahead of the summer.

Spurs being associated with a move for Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan has sparked further talk of a departure for Lloris and former Ligue 1 star Obraniak feels a transfer to Manchester United makes sense for him.

The Pole, who thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the right man for the job long term, expects the Red Devils to make major changes to their squad and coaching staff and believes the club are set to enter a new phase as they try to win trophies.

Obraniak explained that Lloris would be joining Manchester United at the right time if he decides to move to Old Trafford and is confident that the goalkeeper has what it takes to help the club in their efforts.

“Lloris is the goalkeeper of the world champions“, Obraniak said on L’Equipe d’Estelle.

“He is among the top five or six [goalkeepers in the world].

“For him, signing for Manchester United would be a great promotion.

“Although Manchester United are not so dashing in terms of sporting results anymore, they are still a club known and coveted by the players.

“I feel like there is something big brewing at Manchester United. The club want to regain their former glory.

“With Solskjaer, there was a transition period. It’s going pretty well, but this man doesn’t have the stature for Manchester United.

“I think Manchester United will change the coach and recruit heavily. So Lloris would arrive in a new cycle.

“For him, it would breathe new life into his career.“

Lloris has been criticised for being inconsistent for Tottenham this season and Jose Mourinho’s side could replace him in the summer.