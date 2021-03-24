Napoli have set an asking price of €50m for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the summer transfer window, with claimed to be Everton keen on snapping him up.

Koulibaly has been heavily linked with leaving Naples since last summer, but the Serie A giants were keen to earn as close to €100m as possible for him in the process.

The changed football landscape saw him stay put in Italy, but he continues to be highly rated and Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with wanting to take him to Goodison Park.

Ancelotti worked with Koulibaly for 18 months when he was at Napoli and remains a firm fan of the defender, with a potential swoop on the cards.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have settled on an asking price of €50m for Koulibaly.

It is claimed that the Serie A side have given the green light to sell him in the summer.

Ancelotti is aiming to lead his team to a European spot finish in the Premier League this season and continental football next term could result in him receiving additional financial backing from Everton in the summer.

Everton are just two points off the top six in the league with a game in hand and have ten more outings to get themselves over the line this season.