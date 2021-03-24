Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has hailed Leeds United loan star Alfie McCalmont’s winning goal for Oldham Athletic against the Grecians that saw him find the back of the net with a stunning volley.

Oldham put an end to their six-game winless run in League Two by beating Exeter 2-1 on Tuesday, with Leeds loan star McCalmont scoring the all-important goal for the Latics.

The Grecians thought they had cleared the danger as they headed an Oldham corner away, when McCalmont volleyed the ball from the edge of the box and found the back of the net astoundingly.

Exeter boss Taylor, who had to face the frustration of McCalmont’s goal as his side went on to lose 2-1, was among those who were impressed with the goal as he hailed the volley as a hell of a finish.

“The second goal is a hell of a finish from the edge of the box“, Taylor told iFollow ECFC.

Taylor pointed out how the ball went in off the crossbar and explained that there are not many players who can score a goal of such quality.

“He has hit it in off the underside of the bar from 20 plus yards“, the English tactician said.

“So you can feel yourself a little bit unlucky because there are not many players who have got that quality.“

The 20-year-old midfielder has scored five goals and provided two assists from 26 League Two appearances for Oldham so far this season.