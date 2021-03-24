Bologna director Walter Sabatini has revealed that the club are trying to work out the potential of signing Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela in the summer transfer window.

Lamela is a key part of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham squad and while not a regular in the starting eleven, he still has raked up 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

But he will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and Tottenham will have a decision to make over his future in the coming months.

The former Roma man has remained an attractive target in Italy and it has emerged Bologna are interested in taking him back to Sere A in the next transfer window.

And Sabatini confirmed that the club are indeed trying to understand whether a deal could be possible with Tottenham for Bologna to sign the winger in the coming months.

He told Bologna-based Italian daily Resto del Carlino: “Erik Lamela is a potential target.

“We’re trying to see if there are chances to sign Lamela from Spurs… and it’s not sure.

“We’ll see.”

Sabatini has a prior relationship with Lamela and signed him for Roma from River Plate in 2011 when he was the sporting director at the Stadio Olimpico.