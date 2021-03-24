Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin has insisted that Roy Keane’s ability to attract top players could make him a strong contender to become the next Celtic manager.

Celtic are set to start a rebuild in the summer and all eyes are on who they choose to replace Neil Lennon in the dugout.

Lennon parted ways with the Scottish giants recently and a number of names have been linked with the vacant role at Parkhead, including former Republic of Ireland international Keane.

Keane could be the man to take charge of Celtic in the summer and Nevin believes he could have a leg up on recruitment over other candidates.

He feels Keane’s contacts in England should allow him to attract better quality players for Celtic and that could make him the right man to become the next manager at Parkhead.

Nevin said on Off the Ball: “The more I have thought about it over the last while, Roy would be able to use his contacts really well I think.

“I think the players he can get in there, it probably would be only three or four.

“But if he gets three or four who are good quality, some of them might even be loans from England through his contacts, it may well be he is the right guy to get this job.

“How much fun would it be?”

Keane has been out of management for a decade since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011 and it remains to be seen if Celtic want to offer him the job.