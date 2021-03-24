Ipswich Town star Andre Dozzell has revealed new boss Paul Cook wants his midfielders to feed the attacking line with passes and play forward more as a team to enhance the Tractor Boys’ goal threat.

Cook has only a solo win since he took over the reins at Portman Road earlier this month, losing three and drawing one in his first five League One games.

The Tractor Boys have only scored 39 gaols in their 35 outings so far this season, the lowest tally in the top ten, an area Cook is working on improving, according to midfielder Dozzell.

The 21-year-old revealed that Cook has instructed Ipswich’s midfield players to feed the forwards with as many passes as they can, while being more aggressive on the pitch.

Dozzell added that the Suffolk giants are putting a lot of time and effort into perfecting their shape and structure under Cook as they are on board with the new manager’s tactical set-up.

“We’re halfway through a full week of training and we’ve had a productive time”, Dozzell was quoted as saying by twtd.co.uk.

“We’ve had double sessions and we’ve put a lot of time and effort into working on structure and shape.

“I would say it has been really productive.

“I really enjoy the double sessions and it’s good to keep doing it.

“The manager always talks about the more we do it, the more it’s going to be in our brains, so it’s good for all of us.

“Different managers all have their different philosophies and all that stuff, so it is different, but it has been really good so far and hopefully we can carry that on.

“The new gaffer wants us midfielders to feed the front lads as much as we can and play forward as much as we can.

“It’s good for us and I hope the results follow.”

Ipswich are set to travel to the DW Stadium at the weekend to take on Wigan Athletic in their upcoming league clash and will be determined to add another three points to their promotion bid.