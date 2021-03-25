Idan Tal has revealed that the Everton fans left him in shock with their support for the club on the road, with the former Israeli midfielder hailing the Toffees.

Having joined Everton from Maccabi Peta Tikva in October 2000, Tal made 33 appearances and scored two goals in two years on the books at the Toffees.

Tal scored a crucial equalising volley against Middlesbrough and a 20-yard free kick against Sunderland in his first season in the Premier League for Everton.

The Israeli midfielder found minutes hard to come by in his second season at Everton after making just seven appearances for the Toffees in the 2001/02 Premier League season.

After David Moyes’ appointment as Everton manager in 2002, Tal failed to make the first team for the Toffees in the 2002/03 season as he moved to Rayo Vallecano in January 2003, but the Israeli headed for Spain with fond memories of the club’s fans, who backed the side in numbers on the road.

Tal revealed that the Everton fans left him in shock by turning up in their thousands for the Toffees’ away games, even during periods where they struggled.

“With this crowd, it was unbelievable”, Tal said in Everton’s matchday programme.

“It is one of the best, if not the best, in the Premier League. It is very loyal.

“I was in shock at away games.

“We weren’t in a good situation but still they came to see us in their thousands.

“They were always with the team.”

Tal completed his career circle in 2011 when he returned to his boyhood club Hapoel Jerusalem, where he eventually retired in 2013

.