Jesse Lingard has insisted that he deserved to play for Manchester United when he left the club to join West Ham United on loan in January.

Lingard’s only start in the first half of the season at Manchester United came in the FA Cup and he was on the periphery of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The attacking midfielder agreed to move on from Old Trafford in January and joined West Ham in January on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has scored five times in seven league appearances for West Ham since moving to the London Stadium, and he admits that at Old Trafford he was having a hard time.

Lingard still feels that he deserved to play for Manchester United, but conceded that he knew that he needed the loan move and admitted that joining West Ham came as a huge relief.

He said on the BBC: “It was a tough period.

“I felt like I deserved to play for United, but obviously I knew in myself that I had to go on loan.

“There was a range of emotions, I was going through all sorts so just to get it over the line and to get there and sign the papers was a great feeling.”

West Ham are believed to be considering signing Lingard on a permanent deal from Manchester United in the summer.