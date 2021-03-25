Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has agreed to adjust his wage demands to suit Barcelona’s pay structure ahead of a potential summer move to the Nou Camp.

The Dutchman is out of contract in the summer and whether he will pen a fresh deal to stay at Anfield has been a source of speculation.

Barcelona tried and failed to sign the midfielder last year but with his contract running down, the Catalan giants have positioned themselves to pick him up on a free transfer.

There are claims that he has already agreed on a pre-contract with Barcelona and it seems a deal is well on its way between the player and the club.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Wijnaldum has agreed to adjust his salary demands to suit Barcelona’s needs, as he wants to make the move.

Barcelona are struggling financially at the moment and are expected to cut down on their wage bill and look to raise cash by selling a few players.

The Dutchman’s free agent status suits them but the midfielder agreed to adjust his demands to suit the tighter ship Barcelona are trying to run.

The Catalan giants are not being expected to shatter their wage structure in order to secure the deal for Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum recently said that he would be devastated to leave Liverpool but it seems he is edging closer to the exit door at Anfield.