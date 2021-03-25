Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy is of the view that West Ham United star Tomas Soucek has proved his ability to score in the Premier League and is delighted he grabbed a hat-trick against Estonia.

West Ham star Soucek swapped the Claret and Blue for Czech Republic colours this week and had a stellar outing against Estonia in their World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday night.

The midfielder scored a hat-trick in a 6-2 win, adding to the nine goals he has scored for West Ham in the Premier League so far this season.

Silhavy stressed that Soucek has already proved his scoring ability in the English top flight and carried that form on to the international stage.

The Czech Republic coach has backed Soucek to play a crucial role in their bid for World Cup qualification and highlighted it is not easy for a defensive midfielder to find the back of the net three times in a game.

“I’m just glad that Soucek is in red hot [form] and that the match with Estonia turned out this way”, Silhavy was quoted as saying by Czech outlet Sport.cz.

“He proved himself and his ability to score goals in the Premier League.

“It is not easily possible for a defensive midfielder to score three goals.

“I believe that he will continue to show similar performances and that he will be one of the driving forces behind our qualification bid for the World Cup.”

Soucek, who still has two games left on international duty against Belgium and Wales, will be keen on adding more goals to his tally.