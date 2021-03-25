Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has listed Liverpool forward Sadio Mane among the favourite attackers that he played with, who got the best out of him with their movement and ability to find space in the final third.

Speedy forward Mane and midfielder Davis shared the dressing room at Premier League outfit Southampton for two seasons.

Davis has since joined Glasgow giants Rangers and has helped them lift the Scottish Premiership title this season, while Mane left St. Mary’s for Liverpool and has won the Champions League and Premier League at Anfield.

Gers star Davis has listed Mane among the favourite forwards that he shared the pitch with and explained the Reds winger’s pace and ability to find space allowed him to pick out passes and create attacking opportunities for the Saints.

The 36-year-old is of the view that his current team Rangers are also blessed with top-quality attacking talents in the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who are also willing to go behind the opposition backline, which helps him to do his job better.

Asked who are his favourite forwards to play with, Davis looking at video footage of his highlights for the Gers this season, explained to Sky Sports Scotland: “Yes listen, I have been fortunate enough to play with a lot of top-quality players.

“You’ve obviously got people like Sadio Mane, not at Liverpool.

“Whenever at Southampton, he was always willing to make that run behind because of the pace that he has and get into those areas.

“Then you play with different players, who preferred to come to feet and find those little pockets.

“People like Dusan Tadic was very good at that whenever I was at Liverpool.

“And obviously now Rangers are blessed with a lot of attacking talent in the forwards areas, who all bring sort of their own attributes to the game.

“As I said there, Morelos ran in behind on that occasion.

“Ryan Kent likes to run in behind different times to stretch teams and it is just really recognising where the space is at that time.

“As I said, as a midfielder the forward players will make up your mind in terms of where to play the ball, you just got to have the ability to find them.”

While Davis has had a stellar season with Rangers in Scotland, Mane’s Liverpool have struggled to reach the levels of previous seasons, but will now be aiming at finish the current campaign on a strong note.