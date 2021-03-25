Sevilla defender Diego Carlos is of the view that Manchester United linked Jules Kounde is growing with every minute he spends on the pitch and expressed his belief that there will be a lot of clubs interested in him in the summer.

Carlos, along with 22-year-old Kounde, makes up the heart of defence in Sevilla’s backline with the duo being a fixture in Julen Lopetegui’s squad this season.

The young Frenchman has caught the eye of several European heavyweights with his performances for Sevilla, including Premier League giants Manchester United.

Carlos has expressed his belief that several clubs will be vying for Kounde’s signature in the summer, but admitted he does not know what the future holds for his team-mate.

The 28-year-old revealed that Kounde is a player that grows with every minute he plays and stressed he is getting better every day.

“Many clubs will be interested in him, for sure”, Carlos told Spanish daily AS.

“[With] every game he grows, every minute that passes we see that he evolves and gains confidence and experience.

“That is important.

“I don’t know what will happen to him in the future.”

Kounde has been heavily linked with leaving Sevilla since last summer and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United act on their interest when the transfer window swings open next time.