Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are showing interest in potentially signing Torino right-sided talent Wilfried Singo in the summer.

Torino signed the right-back in 2019 and he has gradually progressed to break into the first team over the last 18 months.

Singo, 20, has started 16 of Torino’s 21 Serie A games this season and has scored once and provided three assists for his team-mates, while being pushed up in to a right-midfield role.

His all-round performances have attracted the interest of big clubs and ahead of the summer, the player’s future has come under the scanner.

According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Singo has popped up on the radar of Liverpool, who are considering signing him.

The Merseyside giants have been keeping tabs on him and are weighing up a move for him in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to invest in his squad in the summer and Singo could provide back-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold and another option further down the right flank.

The Ivorian also has suitors in Italy, with AC Milan considering making moves for him in the coming weeks.

Singo has two years left on his contract and Torino are said to be looking at a fee of €20m before agreeing to sell him.