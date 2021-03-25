Ally McCoist believes that the time has come for Manchester United to invest heavily in a striker such as Harry Kane or Erling Haaland rather than try and sign another short-term fix in Sergio Aguero.

Manchester United are in the market for a striker and the club are believed to be keen on bringing a number 9 in the summer transfer window.

Paul Ince recently suggested that Manchester United should explore the possibility of signing Aguero on a free transfer once he is out of contract at Manchester City in the summer.

McCoist believes they did a similar thing in signing Edinson Cavani last year and thinks Manchester United will not sign another veteran in Aguero this time around.

He believes Manchester United should go and spend top dollar on a striker such as Kane or Haaland in the summer.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “I don’t know whether he will do it [join Manchester United] or not, but I think they have already gone for the short term fix in Cavani.

“I don’t think they will go for another 32-year-old for a season.

“I think the time has come for Manchester United to go and get a Harry Kane or indeed break the bank for Haaland.”

Haaland is believed to be Manchester United’s top target for the summer transfer window.

Kane is claimed to be keen on leaving Tottenham but Spurs are unlikely to want to sell him to a domestic rival.