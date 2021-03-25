Former Scotland international Charlie Adam is of the view that the new Celtic manager is unlikely to get the time that Steven Gerrard got when he joined Rangers in 2018.

Gerrard is being lauded after Rangers won their 55th league title and in turn stopped Celtic from winning their tenth straight Scottish Premiership this season.

But the former Liverpool midfielder joined in 2018 and Rangers tolerated two trophy-less seasons as he rebuilt the side before tasting success in the ongoing campaign.

However, Adam stressed that the new Celtic manager is unlikely to get that amount of patience from the board once he joins in the summer and instant success will be the expectation.

He also stressed that Celtic are in a stronger position than where Rangers were in 2018 and they are likely to invest properly in their squad in the next transfer window.

Adam said on PLZ Soccer: “There is no bedding in, they need to get back to what they were doing in the previous nine seasons, that is winning trophies.

“There is no bedding in period for any Celtic manager.

“At Rangers, Steven got a bit of leeway because it was a rebuilding job due to the situation they were in.

“Celtic are in a strong position. They obviously are going to lose players, but it is time they reinvest in it properly.”

Celtic are likely to confirm the appointment of a new manager only at the end of the season.