David Robertson is of the view that Steven Gerrard’s successful spell as a Liverpool player has made him demand the same levels of dedication from his Rangers team, irrespective of the level of opposition.

Gerrard, who made over 700 appearances for Liverpool as a player, had multiple successful campaigns both in England and in Europe, including the 2004/05 Champions League winning season.

The 40-year-old, who currently leads Rangers, added this season’s Scottish Premiership title to his trophy cabinet, his first major trophy as a manager.

Gers legend Robertson is of the view that the winning mentality and will to succeed Gerrard garnered as a player at Anfield has resulted him in demanding the same levels of dedication and sacrifice from his charges at Ibrox irrespective of the level of opposition they play.

Robertson feels Rangers have been able to string together a great campaign both in Scotland and in Europe fuelled by their boss’ fantastic leadership and hunger for success.

“Steven has been fantastic for Rangers”, Robertson was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“They haven’t scraped through in the league, they have won it by some distance.

“They have been tremendous in Europe as well.

“I think they are the first Rangers team to play great football and win comfortably in Europe.

“They don’t just edge through against teams.

“I suspect Steven’s time at Liverpool and the trophies he won both in England and in Europe has made him expect and demand a lot from his Rangers team regardless of the level or who the opposition is.

“Rangers push forward in Scotland a lot. But they do the same when they go abroad.

“It has been great to see.”

Despite bowing out of the Europa League, Rangers still have their eyes on keeping their undefeated record in the top flight intact, while adding one more piece of silverware with the Scottish Cup left to be won.