Real Madrid are not contemplating selling Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard and the player himself is determined to make it at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder moved to Arsenal on loan in the winter transfer window and he has made an instant impact in English football.

In a short period of time, the Norwegian has emerged as the creative hub of the Arsenal team and people around the club are raising their voice to make sure the Gunners sign him on a permanent deal.

However, negotiations over a permanent move have not started and the midfielder wants to wait until the end of the season before taking a call on his future.

But according to Spanish sports daily Marca, Real Madrid have no plans to sell Odegaard in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish giants see his future as being at the Santiago Bernabeu and are unlikely to entertain any offers to let him go on a permanent deal in the summer.

The Norwegian himself is determined to make it at Real Madrid and wants to succeed with the Spanish club.

But he wants to know what plans the club have for him next season before he returns to Real Madrid.

Arsenal may want to sign him on a permanent deal but for the moment it seems Odegaard will return to Spain at the end of the season.