Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat has admitted the better Arsenal loan star Konstantinos Mavropanos plays this season, the less likely his team will be able to extend his loan stint.

The Gunners loanee is currently plying his trade at Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart on a season-long loan deal.

Mavropanos has now started Stuttgart’s last nine league games in a row, becoming a fixture under Pellegrino Matarazzo and putting in some solid displays.

The centre-back is due back at the Emirates Stadium at the end if the current campaign but has revealed he is open to staying in Germany for another season.

However, Stuttgart sporting director Mislintat has conceded his club will be less likely be able to extend Mavropanos’ loan stint if he continues to get better on the pitch.

“The better Dinos plays, the less likely we will be able to bring him in on loan again”, Mislintat told German magazine Kicker.

Mislintat feels the better Mavropanos plays in Stuttgart colours the more likely Arsenal would want to keep hold of him next season.

Mavropanos’ contract at Arsenal runs through until the summer of 2023 and he is currently on interactional duty with his country Greece.