Tam McManus has admitted that he is surprised that Rangers are yet to offer an improved contract to Glen Kamara despite his consistent performances.

Rangers signed the former Arsenal academy player from Dundee in 2019 for a fee of just £50,000 and it has turned out to be a great piece of business for the club.

The Finland international has emerged as one of the most important players for Rangers and has been a key part of their title-winning team this season.

Kamara is still on his original contract that he signed in 2019 and McManus feels that given he arrived from Dundee his wages are likely to be low.

He feels Rangers ought to offer him a new contract in appreciation of the performances he has been putting in since his arrival.

The former striker admitted that Kamara has turned out to be a massive bargain for Rangers and the club must protect his value with a new deal.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “He was signed from Dundee so don’t think he would be on massive money.

“It’s only right that you go and look after your players who have done well for you and I am surprised that Rangers have not given him a good offer and said to him we will get you tied down.

“50 grand? I mean what a bargain that is.

“It’s a snip and you will get £5m for him, possibly more so you have got to protect that asset.”

Kamara is two games away from making 100 appearances for Rangers since joining the club.