Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto is of the view that there has not been a player like West Ham United star Tomas Soucek, who can promise goals from midfield, for a long time.

Soucek has been in fine form for his club West Ham in the Premier League, chipping in with nine goals from midfield in 29 outings so far this season.

The 26-year-old was in red-hot form for his country the Czech Republic in their World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Wednesday and scored a hat-trick in a 6-2 thrashing.

Soucek’s national team-mate Jankto has lauded the Hammers star for his unreal performance and noted there has not been a midfielder of his ilk, who could supply goals from midfield, for a long time.

Jankto added that both Soucek and countryman Vladimir Coufal have been doing great at the London Stadium, which is great for Czech football as a whole in his view.

“We congratulated Suk, a hat-trick is a hat-trick”, Jankto was quoted as saying by Czech outlet Sport.cz.

“He is in great shape; he is definitely a key player for us.

“He is doing incredibly well at West Ham, together with Cuf [Vladimir Coufal].

“It is also great for the whole of Czech football.

“For a long time, there was no such player, a midfielder, who can score nine goals in thirty matches in the English Premier League

“Unreal. We all support Suk a lot.”

Both Coufal and Soucek will return to West Ham after the international break, but will first have to take care of business for their country against Belgium and Wales in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.