Abdoulaye Bakayoko, the agent of Chelsea loan star Tiemoue Bakayoko, has revealed that the Chelsea midfielder’s future at Napoli does not depend on whether Gennaro Gattuso remains coach of the Azzurri after the current season.

Tiemoue was brought to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea last summer, with Napoli coach Gattuso being a firm admirer of him.

The 43-year-old is tipped to part company with Napoli at the end of the season, which has also put Tiemoue’s long-term future at the club under the scanner, with the possibility of him making his move from Chelsea permanent.

However, Tiemoue’s agent Abdoulaye has insisted whether the midfielder stays in Naples beyond the current campaign does not depend on Gattuso remaining at the club as the coach.

Abdoulaye added that the Chelsea star’s focus is on how he can perform for the remainder of the season and then see whether they should sit down with his current club to discuss his future in the summer.

Asked whether Bakayoko will only look to stay at Napoli if Gattuso remains his coach, Abdoulaye said on Italian radio Radio Marte: “His future is not tied to that of the coach.

“There is a strong relationship with him and the coach, but if and when there will be discussions with the club to stay in Naples then we’ll see.

“Today the focus is on how the season will end and then it [the possibility of a new deal] will be evaluated.

“For now, there are no appointments or discussions with the club.

“However, if he stays in Naples, this will not be linked to Gattuso.”

Tiemoue does not have a purchase option in his loan deal and Napoli will have to sit at the negotiating table with Chelsea should they decide to swoop for his signature.