Braga coach Carlos Carvalhal has revealed that he was convinced that the Portuguese club’s centre-back David Carmo would join Liverpool on deadline day in the winter transfer window.

Liverpool initiated a hunt for defensive reinforcements in the final days of the winter transfer window after finding out that Joel Matip had joined Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in being ruled out of the season due to an injury.

The Reds ended up signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak from Preston North End and Schalke respectively, but were associated with a host of names even in the final hours of the window.

One player the Merseyside-based club were heavily linked with heading into the deadline day of the window was Braga’s 21-year-old defender Carmo.

Though the centre-back remained at Braga, the Portuguese side’s boss Carvalhal has revealed that he was close to moving to Anfield and admitted that he was looking for alternatives as he was convinced the youngster would make the switch.

“David Carmo had one foot in Liverpool“, Carvalhal told Portuguese television channel RTP.

“On the day the market closed before 4pm, I was looking for alternatives because I was convinced that David Carmo would go to Liverpool.“

Carmo suffered an ankle injury a few days after deadline day and has not featured for Braga since.