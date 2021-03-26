John Barnes is of the view that Gareth Bale has not done anything wrong by stating that his plan is to return to parent club Real Madrid in the summer as he is yet to receive any offers from elsewhere, including from current club Tottenham Hotspur.

Bale returned to Tottenham last summer on a season-long loan deal from Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he has a contract until the summer of 2022.

The winger confirmed earlier this week that he is planning on returning to Spain, where he has a year left to play, at the end of the current campaign.

Ex-top flight star Barnes does not feel that Bale has done anything wrong by ruling out an extended stay at Spurs at present as he is yet receive any offers from interested parties.

Barnes explained Bale does not have a choice about returning to Real Madrid at the end of this season and stressed if Tottenham want him, they should offer him a deal.

“Fans may be surprised about Gareth Bale’s comments this week about him returning to Real Madrid after the Euros this summer, but his contract at Spurs would’ve ended and he is contracted with Real Madrid until June 2022”, Branes told BonusCodeBets.

“Unless another club or Spurs submits another offer for him, he has no choice but to re-join Madrid for next season.

“If Tottenham went to Bale’s agent and offered him a contract with everything that he wanted, then things might change, but until then, he’s a Real Madrid player.

“He doesn’t have a choice about not going back, that, or he retires from football.”

Bale has ten goals and three assists from 25 games for Spurs so far this season across all competitions.