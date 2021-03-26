Huddersfield Town chief Leigh Bromby has expressed his delight at the Terriers signing former Everton striker Oumar Niasse, who he says rejected many offers before joining them.

Niasse was without a club after leaving Everton at the end of his contract last summer, but has now put pen to contract on a short-term deal with Championship side Huddersfield.

The Terriers’ head of football operations Bromby has expressed his delight at the addition of the Senegal international to Carlos Corberan’s squad.

Bromby, who is confident that Niasse will help Huddersfield in achieving their goals, pointed out that the striker has great pedigree having played for the likes of Everton, who he joined from Lokomotiv Moscow for £16m in 2016.

The Terriers chief revealed that Niasse had plenty of offers on his table after leaving Everton, but rejected them to stay close to his family and also lauded the player’s character.

“We’re very happy to get this agreement in place, as we think Oumar is a player who can help us“, Bromby told the club’s official site.

“A big part of our recruitment process focuses on the character of the players we’re bringing in and we’ve spoken with Oumar and his representatives over a fair period of time.

“We’ve had very positive conversations throughout and it’s clear he will be a good fit within our group.

“He’s had plenty of offers since leaving Everton, but he was keen to stay in England and, ideally, in the north so he is close to his family.

“His pedigree speaks for itself, having played in top divisions, in European competitions and commanded huge transfer fees.

“However, his character is just as impressive.

“He’s a very positive guy and is determined to show everyone what he is capable of.”

Having found a club after eight months after leaving Everton, Niasse will be looking to prove his qualities at Huddersfield between now and the end of the season.